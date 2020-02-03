Sheikhupura Car Crash Claims Four Lives
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed while four others including three children sustained serious injuries when a speeding car overturned in Sheikhupura on early Monday morning.
Rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured people to nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
The cause of accident was over speeding, rescue officials said.