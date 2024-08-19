Sheikhupura Cracks Down On Price Gouging, Ensures Affordable Food
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) District administration Sheikhupura is taking strict measures to ensure availability of essential commodities at official rates, on Monday.
According to DC Office, Following instructions from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district has intensified its efforts to combat profiteering and adulteration.
Price Control Magistrates are conducting regular inspections of shops and markets, checking the weight of vegetables, fruits, bread, meat and other essential items.
They are also ensuring that grocery merchants are selling goods at the fixed rates.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mian Muhammad Jameel emphasized the importance of strict enforcement of price regulations to provide relief to consumers.
He directed all Price Control Magistrates to ensure the implementation of official rates for essential commodities.
During August, authorities have inspected over 28,000 shops, issuing fines of over 22 lakh rupees for violations like overcharging, hoarding and failure to display official price lists.
Over 11 shopkeepers have also been charged with offenses and arrested.
The district administration is also focusing on ensuring the correct pricing of bread.
Over 32,000 shops and tandoors have been inspected, leading to fines exceeding 55 lakh rupees for 2,639 shopkeepers.
37 shopkeepers have been charged with overcharging for bread and 29 have been detained.
