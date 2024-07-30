Open Menu

Sheikhupura Cracks Down On Price Gouging, Fines Over 5 Mln Rupees

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that price control magistrates and other district officers are working around the clock to ensure that food items are sold at official prices.

According to DC Office, The crackdown has resulted in heavy fines for shopkeepers who fail to display price lists or charge inflated prices.

In July, over 29,600 shops and tandoors have been inspected, leading to fines exceeding 5.09 million rupees for 2,424 shopkeepers.

Additionally, 36 shopkeepers were charged with excessive bread pricing and 28 were detained.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed assistant commissioners, price control magistrates and other district officers to ensure that bakery items including meat, bread and other essential goods are sold at official rates.

He warned that those who violate government orders will face strict action.

