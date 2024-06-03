Sheikhupura Cracks Down On Price Violators
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Waqar Ali Khan on Monday launched a massive crackdown in Sheikhupura against shopkeepers and vendors flouting official price rates for essential items like bread, roti, meat and vegetables.
According to DC Office, following the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous inspections across the district.
So far, 18,346 inspections have been carried out resulting in fines of over Rs 35 lakh imposed on 1,706 shopkeepers.
Thirty shopkeepers have been arrested and FIRs registered against them for overcharging customers.
The administration has fixed the price of 120gm naan bread at Rs 20 and 100gm roti at Rs 14.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan warned that strict action will be taken against those violating official prices especially for meat and bread.
The crackdown aims to ensure that citizens are not exploited by shopkeepers and vendors overcharging them for essential items.
