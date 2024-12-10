Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An awareness rally held on Tuesday in Sheikhupura district administration and environment department regarding the ban on single-use plastic bags, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab and Commissioner Lahore.

According to DC office, Sheikhupura has announced a complete ban on single-use plastic bags, effective immediately. The decision comes after an awareness rally organized by additional Deputy Commissioner General Noman Ali.

DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in maintaining a healthy and clean environment.

He stated that the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on light-quality plastic to protect human lives and prevent pollution.

The ban not only prohibits the use of shopper bags but also their manufacture and sale across the district. This move is part of a larger effort to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability in Sheikhupura.

The rally aimed to educate citizens about the harmful effects of single-use plastic on human life and the environment.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in various countries and regions, including the United States, where several states and cities have banned or imposed fees on single-use plastic bags.

