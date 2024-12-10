Open Menu

Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban on Single-Use Plastic Bags

SHEIKHUPRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An awareness rally held on Tuesday in Sheikhupura district administration and environment department regarding the ban on single-use plastic bags, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab and Commissioner Lahore.

According to DC office, Sheikhupura has announced a complete ban on single-use plastic bags, effective immediately. The decision comes after an awareness rally organized by additional Deputy Commissioner General Noman Ali.

DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in maintaining a healthy and clean environment.

He stated that the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on light-quality plastic to protect human lives and prevent pollution.

The ban not only prohibits the use of shopper bags but also their manufacture and sale across the district. This move is part of a larger effort to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability in Sheikhupura.

The rally aimed to educate citizens about the harmful effects of single-use plastic on human life and the environment.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in various countries and regions, including the United States, where several states and cities have banned or imposed fees on single-use plastic bags.

APP/rft/378

Related Topics

Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Sale United States Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

2 hours ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

3 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

6 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

6 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

9 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

21 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

21 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan