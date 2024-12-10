Sheikhupura Imposes Complete Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SHEIKHUPRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) An awareness rally held on Tuesday in Sheikhupura district administration and environment department regarding the ban on single-use plastic bags, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Secretary Punjab and Commissioner Lahore.
According to DC office, Sheikhupura has announced a complete ban on single-use plastic bags, effective immediately. The decision comes after an awareness rally organized by additional Deputy Commissioner General Noman Ali.
DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in maintaining a healthy and clean environment.
He stated that the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on light-quality plastic to protect human lives and prevent pollution.
The ban not only prohibits the use of shopper bags but also their manufacture and sale across the district. This move is part of a larger effort to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability in Sheikhupura.
The rally aimed to educate citizens about the harmful effects of single-use plastic on human life and the environment.
Similar initiatives have been implemented in various countries and regions, including the United States, where several states and cities have banned or imposed fees on single-use plastic bags.
APP/rft/378
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR, KBA organize awareness seminar on International Human Rights Day2 minutes ago
-
High-Level Meeting Held to Expedite Activation of Timergara Medical College2 minutes ago
-
E&T dept. to cancel vehicle registrations for token tax defaulters from Jan 12 minutes ago
-
Christmas: Govt. to pay salaries, pension to Christian employees on 20th2 minutes ago
-
India committing severe human rights violations in Kashmir: Mashal Malik12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt. launches historic initiative to empower farmers: DC Bhakkar12 minutes ago
-
NA body chairman assures addressing APDA issues12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 drug peddlers, recover 11.5 kg Charas12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet gives nod to eight IPPs settlement agreements to bring down power tariff22 minutes ago
-
215 Rawalpindi Police personnel promoted32 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Council hosts 4th international awards show in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
Individuals involved in cyber terrorism to face action: Tarar42 minutes ago