Sheikhupura Included In List Of Safe Cities Of Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to make every city safe, Sheikhupura has also been included in the ‘safe cities’ of Punjab.
The program to make 18 cities of Punjab ‘safe cities’ by next March has been launched today from Sheikhupura. Next week, 4 more cities will become ‘safe cities’ which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Punjab. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inaugurated the Safe City Project of Sheikhupura and monitored the video wall of Safe City Sheikhupura and inspected the latest communication equipment in Safe City Sheikhupura.
The CM Punjab was also apprised about the advanced body cam, rugged smartphone and other devices. She monitored the monitoring process at the control room of Safe City Sheikhupura. MD Safe Cities briefed the CM Punjab about the project. She interacted with Police Communication Officers and inquired about their duties. She monitored roads and markets through Safe City cameras.
She was informed in the briefing that 273 cameras were being installed at 52 important places of Sheikhupura.
E-challans will be imposed automatically for committing violation of traffic rules. Safe City Sheikhupura will also monitor the Air Quality Index. Criminals will be identified and traced through Facial Recognition System. Pink buttons have also been installed at 10 different places in Sheikhupura city.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said free WiFi facility is also being provided at 15 locations in Sheikhupura city.
Later, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also met assembly members of Sheikhupura.
DPO Sheikhupura gave a briefing about the law and order situation. Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura apprised about progress being made on the ‘CM Initiative’.
On the demand of the assembly members, an agreement was made on the construction and expansion of Sheikhupura-Sargodha road and overhead project.
The Chief Minister directed to undertake effective measures for the elimination of wall-chalking. She directed DC and police officials to keep the doors of their offices open for public. She also directed the assembly members to monitor and visit the development projects and initiatives.
