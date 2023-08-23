Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental health of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight men

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight men.

Earlier, Institute of Mental Health's medical superintendent appeared before the court on being summoned.

The superintendent sought time for submitting the medical report about the mental health of the accused, adding that the report would be submitted soon in compliance with the court orders.

At this, the court withdrew show-cause notice issued to the superintendent on the previous hearing and directed to file the report as soon as possible.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings wherein the accused, Faiz Rasool, was also produced.

The court had issued show cause notice to the medical superintendent on previous hearing over failure to submit a report about mental health of the accused despite its orders.

On October 8, 2022, the accused had murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.