Open Menu

Sheikhupura Murders: ATC Seeks Report About Mental Health Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Sheikhupura murders: ATC seeks report about mental health of accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight men

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report about the mental health of an accused, involved in the murder of eight men.

Earlier, Institute of Mental Health's medical superintendent appeared before the court on being summoned.

The superintendent sought time for submitting the medical report about the mental health of the accused, adding that the report would be submitted soon in compliance with the court orders.

At this, the court withdrew show-cause notice issued to the superintendent on the previous hearing and directed to file the report as soon as possible.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings wherein the accused, Faiz Rasool, was also produced.

The court had issued show cause notice to the medical superintendent on previous hearing over failure to submit a report about mental health of the accused despite its orders.

On October 8, 2022, the accused had murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Sheikhupura October Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

COP28, a critical juncture in climate action: Raza ..

COP28, a critical juncture in climate action: Razan Al Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred, one injured in attack

Policeman martyred, one injured in attack

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore ..

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul determinat ..

21 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in ho ..

DC for ensuring presence of healthcare staff in hospitals on regular basis

21 minutes ago
 3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwind ..

3rd EEG panel discussion for 2023 highlights dwindling biodiversity

33 minutes ago
 realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up t ..

Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li Pledges to Leap Up to the Impossible in the Next F ..

37 minutes ago
President invites CEC to fix date for general elec ..

President invites CEC to fix date for general elections

29 minutes ago
 Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan ..

Chairman WAPDA directs to implement recovery plan for Tarbela 5th Extension Hydr ..

19 minutes ago
 Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensu ..

Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs: Commissioner for ensuring foolproof security

29 minutes ago
 118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sut ..

118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

29 minutes ago
 22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

22 killed in Indian railway bridge collapse

31 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highl ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali highlights sacrifices of tribal peo ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan