Sheikhupura murders: Court extends judicial remand of accused for 14 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended judicial remand of accused Faiz Rasool, involved in murder of eight persons in Sheikhupura, for another 14 days.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused amid strict security.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted that the challan was being prepared and it would be filed soon, in response to a court query.

At this, the court directed the police to submit the challan as soon as possible and extended judicial remand of the accused till Dec 8. The court also directed the police for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

On Oct 8, the accused murdered eight men sleeping at different locations in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.