Sheikhupura Murders: Court Extends Physical Remand Of 5 Policemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended physical remand of five policemen, arrested for their alleged negligence in the Sheikhupura murder case, for another four-days

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused policemen on expiry of their physical remand term.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused. He submitted that the investigations could not be completed and further remand was required for the purpose. He also submitted that medical examination of the main suspect, Faiz Rasool, was being conducted to ascertain his mental condition.

A deputy prosecutor also supported the plea for extension in physical remand.

However, the defence counsel opposed the plea for extension in physical remand of the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, extended the remand of policemen for another four days and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Former Station House Officer (SHO) Narang Abdul Wahab Khan and four other policemen were arrested for not taking timely action against the accused when he tried to attack another citizen four days before the incident.

The suspect, Faiz Rasool, had been detained by police just days earlier after attempting to attack another citizen with an axe. Police eventually released the suspect after his family pleaded that he suffered from mental illness.

Later, on October 8, the accused murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.

