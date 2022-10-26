UrduPoint.com

Sheikhupura Murders: Court Sends Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Sheikhupura murders: Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent accused, involved in murder of eight persons in Sheikupura, to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent accused, involved in murder of eight persons in Sheikupura, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused, Faiz Rasool, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations had already been completed from the accused and his custody was no longer required.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing him on the expiry of the remand term.

On October 8, the accused murdered eight men sleeping at different locations in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.

It is pertinent to mention here that an ATC court had already granted bail to five policemen, arrested for their alleged negligence in the case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jail Sheikhupura October From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Europe to Experience Social, Economic Bruises This ..

Europe to Experience Social, Economic Bruises This Winter, Next Winter May Be Ha ..

9 minutes ago
 Kiev Made Dummy Missile for Provocation With 'Dirt ..

Kiev Made Dummy Missile for Provocation With 'Dirty Bomb' Over Chernobyl Zone - ..

21 minutes ago
 Musk Pitched Ukraine Peace Plan at Private Event B ..

Musk Pitched Ukraine Peace Plan at Private Event Before Making Proposal Public - ..

21 minutes ago
 Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail applic ..

Transgender acid attack: ATC dismisses bail application of main accused

36 minutes ago
 Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN ..

Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN

36 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Comma ..

US Imposes New Iran Sanctions Targeting IRGC Commanders, Prison Directors - Trea ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.