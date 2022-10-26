Sheikhupura murders: Court sends accused to jail on judicial remand

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent accused, involved in murder of eight persons in Sheikupura, to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused, Faiz Rasool, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations had already been completed from the accused and his custody was no longer required.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing him on the expiry of the remand term.

On October 8, the accused murdered eight men sleeping at different locations in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.

It is pertinent to mention here that an ATC court had already granted bail to five policemen, arrested for their alleged negligence in the case.