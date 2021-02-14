Sheikhupura police arrest four A-category POs, other criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sheikhupura police arrested four A-category proclaimed offenders (POs), busted a three-member robbers gang, and arrested 13 accused involved in various crimes.

According to a spokesman, the police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 700,000, six weapons including rifles, pistols, 100 litres of liquor and several kites from the gangsters.

The Factory Area police busted a three-member dacoit gang during a special operation and recovered three motorcycles, 17 mobile-phones, two pistols and Rs 150,000 in cash from them.

Also, in the second operation, seven gamblers namely Shahid, Amir, Ishtiaq, Asif, Asim, Sohail and Qasim were arrested and Rs 30,000 and six mobile phones were recovered from them.

In the ongoing operation, Ferozwala police teams arrested four A-category accused Shakeel, Irfan, Tanveer and Ibrahim and recovered two pistols and several bullets from the accused identified as Adnan and Shakeel. The police arrested two accused and recovered many kites and strings from them.