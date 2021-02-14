UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikhupura Police Arrest Four A-category POs, Other Criminals

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sheikhupura police arrest four A-category POs, other criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Sheikhupura police arrested four A-category proclaimed offenders (POs), busted a three-member robbers gang, and arrested 13 accused involved in various crimes.

According to a spokesman, the police recovered stolen goods worth Rs 700,000, six weapons including rifles, pistols, 100 litres of liquor and several kites from the gangsters.

The Factory Area police busted a three-member dacoit gang during a special operation and recovered three motorcycles, 17 mobile-phones, two pistols and Rs 150,000 in cash from them.

Also, in the second operation, seven gamblers namely Shahid, Amir, Ishtiaq, Asif, Asim, Sohail and Qasim were arrested and Rs 30,000 and six mobile phones were recovered from them.

In the ongoing operation, Ferozwala police teams arrested four A-category accused Shakeel, Irfan, Tanveer and Ibrahim and recovered two pistols and several bullets from the accused identified as Adnan and Shakeel. The police arrested two accused and recovered many kites and strings from them.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Sheikhupura Shakeel From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

6 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

21 minutes ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

36 minutes ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

36 minutes ago

UAE receives Hope Probe’s first image of Mars

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.