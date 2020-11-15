Sheikhupura police arrested 39 gangsters last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sheikhupura police arrested 39 members of nine criminal gangs, solved 16 robbery cases, recovered Rs 1.83 million in cash, 14 expensive mobile-phones, eight motorcycles and modern weapons from them during the last month.

According to Punjab Police sources, in a drive against proclaimed offenders, 50 A-category criminals and 154 B-category criminals were arrested. Arrest of three top ten proclaimed offenders had also been made.

A crackdown on illegal weapons was carried out across the district, 660 accused were arrested and 102 Kalashnikovs, 396 pistols of 30-bore 74 rifles, 71 guns, 10 revolvers and more than 5849 cartridges were recovered from them.

The police also registered 660 cases against them in this regard.

The police arrested 170 drug-traffickers, registered 165 cases against them and recovered 310-gram opium, 151,986-gram charas, 55-gram heroin, 18-gram ice and 3376-litres liquor.

Under the National Action Plan, four cases were registered over violation of the Loudspeaker Act.