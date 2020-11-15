UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikhupura Police Arrested 39 Gangsters Last Month

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Sheikhupura police arrested 39 gangsters last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sheikhupura police arrested 39 members of nine criminal gangs, solved 16 robbery cases, recovered Rs 1.83 million in cash, 14 expensive mobile-phones, eight motorcycles and modern weapons from them during the last month.

According to Punjab Police sources, in a drive against proclaimed offenders, 50 A-category criminals and 154 B-category criminals were arrested. Arrest of three top ten proclaimed offenders had also been made.

A crackdown on illegal weapons was carried out across the district, 660 accused were arrested and 102 Kalashnikovs, 396 pistols of 30-bore 74 rifles, 71 guns, 10 revolvers and more than 5849 cartridges were recovered from them.

The police also registered 660 cases against them in this regard.

The police arrested 170 drug-traffickers, registered 165 cases against them and recovered 310-gram opium, 151,986-gram charas, 55-gram heroin, 18-gram ice and 3376-litres liquor.

Under the National Action Plan, four cases were registered over violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Robbery Sheikhupura Criminals From Top Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

54 seconds ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

31 minutes ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

1 hour ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.