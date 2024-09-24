Open Menu

Sheikhupura Sees Drop In Crimes After Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Punjab Police Spokesperson said on Tuesday that a crackdown on criminals in the Sheikhupura region has resulted in a significant reduction in serious crimes.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, The success is attributed to the establishment of the Eagle Squad which has improved response times and led to a decrease in robbery, larceny and vehicle theft.

The crackdown has also resulted in a 37% increase in cases registered against illegal arms holders with authorities seizing large quantities of drugs including hashish, heroin, ice, opium and alcohol.

While celebrating the success, police acknowledged the sacrifices made in the fight against crime with three officers losing their lives and 21 others injured in the line of duty.

RPO Sheikhupura Region Athar Ismail emphasized that the police will continue their efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens aligning with the Chief Minister's "crime-free Punjab" vision.

