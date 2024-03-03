Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider Sunday inaugurated a transformer reclamation workshop in Sheikhupura after Kasur to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and speed up the repair process of transformers.

On this occasion, Engineer Shahid Haider said that these workshops would save a lot of time and money. He asserted that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and prompt resolution of complaints is the motto of LESCO, for which all available energies would be utilized.

The CEO said, "We have also been equipping the company wit modern facilities in the past, and this tradition will be continued in the future as well." He vowed to take all necessary steps to make LESCO the number one company.

Director (Technical) Amir Yasin, SE (Civil Works) Furqan, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, SE Sheikhupura Najamul Hasan and X-En (Civil Works) Mubeen were also present.