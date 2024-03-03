Open Menu

Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider Sunday inaugurated a transformer reclamation workshop in Sheikhupura after Kasur to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and speed up the repair process of transformers.

On this occasion, Engineer Shahid Haider said that these workshops would save a lot of time and money. He asserted that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and prompt resolution of complaints is the motto of LESCO, for which all available energies would be utilized.

The CEO said, "We have also been equipping the company wit modern facilities in the past, and this tradition will be continued in the future as well." He vowed to take all necessary steps to make LESCO the number one company.

Director (Technical) Amir Yasin, SE (Civil Works) Furqan, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, SE Sheikhupura Najamul Hasan and X-En (Civil Works) Mubeen were also present.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Sheikhupura Money Sunday All LESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

20 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

20 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

20 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

20 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan