Sheikhupura Van-bus Collision Claims Seven Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Sheikhupura van-bus collision claims seven lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :At least seven people have been charred to death while other twenty got serious injuries after a passenger bus they were travelling caught fire and overturned near Miran Stop, Narang Mandi Sheikhupura.

According to rescue sources the bus was taking a sharp turn, when the speeding van collided with a passenger bus and caught fire which claimed seven lives on the spot.

On receiving the information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Local police officials stated that seven bodies had already been recovered and 20 other critically injured were shifted to a local civil hospital.

Rescue sources said the ill-fated passenger bus was on way when fatal accident occurred.

The police have registered a case and started investigations into the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

