Sheikupura Murder Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Five Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of five policemen, arrested for their alleged negligence in the Sheikhupura murder case, for another two-day.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused on expiry of their physical remand term.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted that the investigations could not be completed from the accused and further remand was required. A prosecutor also supported the stance of the investigation officer.

However, the defence counsel, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, opposed the plea for extension in physical remand of the accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of all parties, extended the remand of policemen for another two days and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Former Station House Officer (SHO) Narang Abdul Wahab Khan and four other policemen were arrested for not taking timely action against the accused when he tried to attack another citizen four days before the incident.

The suspect, Faiz Rasool, had been detained by police just days earlier after attempting to attack another citizen with an axe. Police eventually released the suspect after his family pleaded that he suffered from mental illness.

Later, on October 8, the accused murdered eight men in and around Hachar village in Sheikhupura.

