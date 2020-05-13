UrduPoint.com
Shell Pakistan Donates 'fuel Coupon' To NDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:56 AM

Shell Pakistan donates 'fuel coupon' to NDMA

Shell Petroleum has donated fuel coupon to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as tribute to its services to fight coronavirus in an effective way

According to NDMA spokesman, member NDMA Idrees Mehsood received the coupon from the representative of Shell Pakistan Petroleum Limited Imran Qureshi.

According to NDMA spokesman, member NDMA Idrees Mehsood received the coupon from the representative of Shell Pakistan Petroleum Limited Imran Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion Idrees Mehsood lauded Shall Pakistan for providing fuel to NDMA.

