Shell Pakistan donates 'fuel coupon' to NDMA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Shell Petroleum has donated fuel coupon to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as tribute to its services to fight coronavirus in an effective way.

According to NDMA spokesman, member NDMA Idrees Mehsood received the coupon from the representative of Shell Pakistan Petroleum Limited Imran Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion Idrees Mehsood lauded Shall Pakistan for providing fuel to NDMA.