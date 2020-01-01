UrduPoint.com
Shelter Home Accommodated 13,400 People In 2019

Free accommodation and food was provided to 13,400 people during 2019 at temporary shelter home set up by the district administration at general bus stand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Free accommodation and food was provided to 13,400 people during 2019 at temporary shelter home set up by the district administration at general bus stand.

According to details issued here on Wednesday, there was capacity of accommodation of 50 people in the shelter home while 50 cots and 74 blankets, pillows and others there.

Free breakfast and lunch was provided to 100 people free of cost at a time to homeless people into the shelter home.

Six guards were performing duties to ensure security of the shelter home in three shifts. Four air-coolers and eight electric fans were installed in the shelter home for summer season.

Assistant superintendent general bus stand was monitoring the shelter home arrangements.

