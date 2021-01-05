Shelter home around Turkey Hospital demanded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Attendants of patients admitted at Turkey Hospital here on Tuesday demanded of creating shelter home as they were compelled to take shelter under open sky and trees.

Iqbal Ahmed, Liaqat Ali Khan, Allah Bakhsh, Tanvir Ahmed and other patients' attendees put up complaints to Commissioner DG Khan division Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoeb Tareen as they were forced to spend nights in open environment of the coldest temperature of the winter.

They demanded of getting suitable arrangement of accommodation for patients' attendants at the hospital's surrounding through an order to be issued with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and deputy commissioner paid visit to the shelter home here. Commissioner directed to improve residential arrangements in shelter home situated in district. He asked the deputed staff to improve cleanliness arrangement with providing good meal to visitors came up to use the facility.

While giving briefing on the occasion, DC apprised the Commissioner that Yadgar Club Shelter Home with capacity of accommodating ten people at a time in it, had eight people whose relatives got admitted in DHQ hospital here.