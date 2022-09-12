UrduPoint.com

Shelter Home For Mentally Challenged Persons Demanded

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Shelter home for mentally challenged persons demanded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The civil society has demanded all the stakeholders to establish shelter home and facilitation centre for mentally challenged boys and girls in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Talking to APP here on Monday, Manzoor Mashi, member National Commission of the Human Rights ( NCHR) and activist said that the government's residential facility for mentally challenged women/girls do not exist.

The purpose of setting up this shelter home was to provide sanctuary to the mentally challenged persons besides providing them latest facilities including free medical, legal, and safe environment to prosper.

He added that shelter home would help mitigating their sufferings and frequent humiliation they have to face. The data of NCHR based on the registration form each province includes the date of registration of each facility, the type of ownership (public/private) the number of beds, the number of full time psychiatrists on staff, the number of clinical psychologists on staff, the number of nurses, average number of patients and the types of disorders treated at the facility, he said.

He however, told that the data actually received was far less than what was requested. Most problematic was that in ICT, across 10 facilities that had anywhere from 0 to 45 beds each, none employed a full time psychiatrist.

Manzoor Mashi said, all employed exactly one part time psychiatrist, which seems to contradict the MHO 2001. Under the MHO 2001, conditions for assessment, admission, and discharge of patients requires the recommendation of a psychiatrist.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided only the Names of mental health facilities and some numbers for beds. Sindh did not submit any data.

He further added that the Balochistan provided all of the infomation requested for one facility, the Balochistan Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Quetta.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society All From Government

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.