Shelter Home For Poor, Homeless People Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

Shelter home for poor, homeless people inaugurated

The district administration on Monday inaugurated and opened shelter home, Mulhim Centre for destitute and homeless people near old Jail road

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration on Monday inaugurated and opened shelter home, Mulhim Centre for destitute and homeless people near old Jail road.

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan inaugurated the shelter home where 18 people stayed at first night and were served free dinner.

The Commissioner on the occasion directed the district administration to complete the rest of construction work at earliest so that maximum people could be accommodated here.

He said the shelter home was set up as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

