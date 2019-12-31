Shelter home opened for 350 persons with necessary facilities

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a state of the art shelter home has been established at General Bus Stand with 350 persons staying capacity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan , a state of the art shelter home has been established at General Bus Stand with 350 persons staying capacity.

Necessary facilities have been provided in this shelter home for the shelter-less people including serving the inmates with meal and breakfast.

This shelter home was opened last night for the shelter-less people and passengers.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Riffat Mukhtar Khawaja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operation Syed Ali Raza, ACs Umar Maqbool, Zoha Shakir, local industrialist Mian Hanif and others were also present on the occasion.

They took dinner with the inmates and special prayers were offered on the occasion for the welfare of the needy people and prosperity of the country.

Taking round of the shelter home, the divisional commissioner said shelter home was a welfare step of present government.

He said shelter-less people would be provided staying facilities who were forced to sleep at night in the open sky despite extreme cold weather.

The deputy commissioner informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would formally inaugurate this shelter home very shortly but it had been opened for the shelter-less people due to the extensive cold weather.

He informed that temporary shelter homes had also been in each and every tehsil of the district besides allocating the buildings in the city to shelter the needy people.