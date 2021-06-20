Shelter Home project at RIU being completed at Rs 48 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :A Shelter Home project is being completed at the premises of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) at a cost of Rs 48 million, said Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Shahid Rana.

He informed that Secretary Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Punjab, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal visited the shelter home project and inspected various parts of the triple story building here the other day and directed to accelerate pace of construction work of the project.

He also instructed to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

The Secretary said that no compromise should be made on quality and materials of construction work of the building.

The Director said that social welfare institutions are at the forefront of public service and huge amount have been allocated for social welfare projects in the next year fiscal budget.

He informed that the shelter home would provide accommodations more than 100 poor, needy and destitute people.

He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Social Welfare Department is playing an active role in providing relief to the poor and needy people.