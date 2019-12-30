UrduPoint.com
Shelter Home Set Up At Daska Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:58 PM

The THQ administration has established a shelter home (Panagah) at Daska Tehsil Headquarters Civil Hospital for the needy and deserving people

Eighty beds have been placed for the poor males and females at the shelter home.

Local philanthropists have also donated for the project.

The hospital administration said that the attendants of the patients could also stay at the shelter home, where three-time meal was also being served.

