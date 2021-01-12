Shelter Home Shifted To New Building At General Bus
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration on Tuesday shifted "Panahgah" (Shelter Home) in a new building at General Bus Stand here.
According to official sources, the new building was established at police picket at the Bus Terminal. However, the police office will be shifted to another building.
The officials started renovation of the newly acquired vast building and the Waste Management Company also started cleanliness around the Panahgah.
According to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the newly acquired building will be one of the best Panagah in the province.
Khattak remarked that the residents would avail best possible facilities in the new Panahgah building.