Shelter Home to be built up in D.G Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to build shelter Home in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Commissioner Sajid Zafar on Friday issued direction to director Social Welfare to prepare feasibility report following this after marking proper location to construct the building forthwith.

Meanwhile, the commissioner directed to complete under-construction Shelter Home building in tehsil Taunsa. He instructed to hold the best security arrangement around the Shelter Home by placing cctv within and around its premises.

Sajid Zafar said orphan children surviving in Modern Children Homes (MCH) would be provided home-alike facilities and no discrimination made while bringing them up into the premises.

Director Social Welfare Officer Mazhar Abbas said following this, about 13 cctv cameras installed around MCH were already held functional. He said more than 100 children living in MCH were being provided good facilities including of health and education.