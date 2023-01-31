Shelter home to be increased for transgender persons in Islamabad

Ministry of Human Rights and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would further increase shelter homes for transgender persons in Islamabad

Aamir Fida Piracha said that "they are committed to providing the rights to the vulnerable of society.

Under this initiative, indigent transgender persons can avail an overnight stay including breakfast and dinner.

Pakistan Bait Ul Mal project would serve the transgenders persons with accommodation with honor and respect.

Under Transgender Rights Act 2018, the shelter Home would protect elderly and underage transgender.

It would protect the secure transgenders social inclusion