Shelter Home To Provide Breakfast, Lunch To Homeless Persons: DC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Shelter home to provide breakfast, lunch to homeless persons: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mahmood Wednesday said the shelter homes established by the government for homeless persons would soon start providing lunch along with breakfast to the occupants.

During his visit to a Shelter Home at Pajjagai road here, he expressed pleasure to know that bedding capacity has been increased from 170 to 200 to accommodate maximum persons.

He further directed the Social Welfare Department to also provide face masks and sanitizers to persons at shelter homes to avoid corona spread.

Speaking on the occasion District Officer Younas Afridi told the DC that the Social Welfare department was providing free pick and drop to the homeless persons near public hospitals, bus terminals and other specific points within the city.

