Shelter homes established for needy people in Gilgit

GILGIT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Naveed Ahmed has said that three temporarily Shelter Homes have been established for attendants in the hospitals of the district.

He said this while briefing the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Capt (R) Khuram Agha here on Wednesday.

He told the first Shelter Home has been established in district Head Quarter Hospital Gilgit, second in the city hospital and third one in Shaheed Saif Urehman Hospital. The needy attendants with patients are provided shelter and foods after scrutiny and registration from district administration and an official from health department.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the establishment of Shelter Homes by the district administration and health department and said that more shelter homes would be established in other district of GB.