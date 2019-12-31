Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Lakki Marwat has opened two shelter homes for homeless people at Lakki and Naurang towns, said an official handout issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Lakki Marwat has opened two shelter homes for homeless people at Lakki and Naurang towns, said an official handout issued here Tuesday.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Jehangir Azam Wazir visited the shelter homes and reviewed all arrangements. He also met with the people living in the shelter homes and inquired regarding facilities available there.

Talking to media, the DC Lakki Marwat said that arrangements have been made for the provision of breakfast, lunch and dinner for the homeless people.

He said that the government is providing shelter and food items to homeless people.

He said that the assistance and rehabilitation of the poor is the vision of the government that would be continued in any circumstances to put the country on the path of the Riyasat-e-Madina.

Meanwhile, district administration Hangu and Social Welfare Department operationalized a shelter home for homeless people. According to an social welfare officer Hussain Khattak 60 people spent first night at the shelter home wherein they were provided free of cost bedding and meal facility.