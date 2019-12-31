UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shelter Homes Established In Lakki Marwat, Hangu

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Shelter homes established in Lakki Marwat, Hangu

On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Lakki Marwat has opened two shelter homes for homeless people at Lakki and Naurang towns, said an official handout issued here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of the provincial government, district administration Lakki Marwat has opened two shelter homes for homeless people at Lakki and Naurang towns, said an official handout issued here Tuesday.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Jehangir Azam Wazir visited the shelter homes and reviewed all arrangements. He also met with the people living in the shelter homes and inquired regarding facilities available there.

Talking to media, the DC Lakki Marwat said that arrangements have been made for the provision of breakfast, lunch and dinner for the homeless people.

He said that the government is providing shelter and food items to homeless people.

He said that the assistance and rehabilitation of the poor is the vision of the government that would be continued in any circumstances to put the country on the path of the Riyasat-e-Madina.

Meanwhile, district administration Hangu and Social Welfare Department operationalized a shelter home for homeless people. According to an social welfare officer Hussain Khattak 60 people spent first night at the shelter home wherein they were provided free of cost bedding and meal facility.

Related Topics

Poor Hangu Lakki Marwat Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Names Russian Economy Stability ..

54 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

55 seconds ago

Trees to disappear in Chitral after 30 years' if ..

58 seconds ago

Advent of new year to usher in further strengtheni ..

1 minute ago

Misbah-ul-Haq reviews Pakistan national men's team ..

4 minutes ago

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.