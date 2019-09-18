UrduPoint.com
Shelter Homes For Poor Homeless Women Demanded

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:41 PM

Representatives of civil society Wednesday demanded the quarters concerned to establish women shelter homes for the poor homeless segment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society Wednesday demanded the quarters concerned to establish women shelter homes for the poor homeless segment.

They said that a large number of these women were living in miserable conditions being victim of domestic violence.

Asma said that she had to move from her native town for the sake of job but due the non availability of separate shelter home, she had to accommodate her self in private hostel.She said that there were only three shelters homes operational which allow people to stay for very little.

"Many of women can't find an affordable place to go and they were forced to live in private hostels, she stated.

A Victim of domestic violence, Sabeen said that "domestic violence is very critical issue for victim itself as i am single-parent women with children, who have poverty rates five times higher than of two-parent families.

She said that she had separated from her husband and can not afford to hire a rented home in her meager salary.

When contacted an official from "Shelter Home",Roshdil khan Hoti said that they were operating three shelter homes in twin cities and one was allocated for only women and in other two they accommodated women in separate rooms as well according to their need.

He said that "we are trying to increase the number of shelter home for homeless women as it is very important and critical issue for poor homeless women".

He said that "the government is striving hard to give equal and fundamental rights to every women in country to bring them in social fabric."

