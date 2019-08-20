Shelter homes initiative figures high on PTI Govt one year performance

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Shelter Homes established by PTI Government under multi sectoral 'Ehsaas Programme' of the Prime Minister, have provided great respite to poorest and downtrodden segments of the society during last one year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI Government has established three additional state of-the-art shelters homes in Abbottabad, DI Khan and Swat districts where quality accommodations facilities are being provided to shelter less, poorer and marginalized ones.

This project has restored the self-respect of those people who spend the night under the open sky besides broadening the circle of social responsibility by the state and citizens.

In line with PM's vision to make Pakistan a true Muslims welfare state, KP Govt has established five state-of-the art shelters homes in Peshawar including in Kohat Ada, Charsadda Road, Karkhano market, Haji Camp and Pajaggai Road in last one year attracting a large number of homeless people and passengers.

More than 17,914 poor people have been facilitated so far from the operational shelters homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials in Social Welfare Department told APP on Tuesday.

Keeping in view of its significance, the PTI Govt is expedited work on shelters homes being set up at Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, South Waziristan and Khyber districts that would soon be operational.

Under Ehsaas programme, the KP Govt has expedited efforts to establish drugs rehabilitation centres in the already 11 established rehabilitation centres to bring drugs addicts in mainstream of the society.

These rehabilitation centres are equipped with latest equipment, furniture and experts staff are available to help drug addicts.

Three social welfare complexes were completed for integration of various social and special services besides setting up of nine children protection units in the province.

At least 13 special education institutions for disabled children were constructed and sixteen special education institution up to middle, secondary and higher secondary level were upgraded.

Modification in over 29 buildings were completed by making it accessible for persons with disabilities (PWD) and missing facilities in 21 special education institutions were strengthened for assistance of PWD besides in-service training institution with school for special children completed for capacity enhancement of special teachers.

Work on different projects including construction an art centre for persons with disabilities with extensive facilities of vocational training, essential accessibility, business development, education, employment, health empowerment, legal assistance and social inclusion during 2018-23 period in KP were accelerated.

Construction of art school for deaf and dumb at Charsadda besides special welfare complex in Nowshera were completed.

Up-gradation of national centre for education in Mardan costing Rs59 million were completed whereas a deaf and dumb school at Katlang Mardan costing Rs17 million would be ready in next few years.

Work on two education centres for special children at Timergara and Chakldara in Dir Lower with an estimated cost of Rs118.946 million were accelerated and special educational institutes are being up-graded at each divisional level with latest facilities for persons with disabilities in the province.

Under Ehsaas program, PTI Govt has created much needed 'Ministry of Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Coordination' to bring Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakaat, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Trust for Voluntary Organizations, SUN Network, Center for Social Entrepreneurship, and secretariats of the Poverty Alleviation Coordination Council and Labor Expert group under one roof to provide financial relief and assistance to downtrodden.

The new 2019 National Socioeconomic Registry, introduction of two new social protection programs ie Kifalat and Tahafuz under BISP would ensure financial and digital inclusion of around six million women through one woman-one bank account policy besides establishment of 500 digital hubs at tehsil level are facilitating poorer.

Under Tahafaz, legal aid is being provided to poor women, orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labor and daily wage workers besides Ehsaas homes for 10,000 orphans and shelters homes in several major cities of the country are the landmark achievements of the PTI Government which are being appreciated by its political opponents.

Insaf Insurance Card are covering more than 3.3 million people in around 38 districts are providing much needed financial access to poor facing catastrophic health expenditures besides universal access to assistive devices like wheelchairs and sticks to help needy and people with disabilities.

Ehsaas homes for 10,000 orphans and shelter homes in several major cities besides a housing scheme for landless farmers through interest-free loans would change destiny of poor people. The new community and health and nutrition initiative of PTI Govt to deal with malnutrition are providing the much needed relief to poor families.

PTI Govt has brought significant increase in labor wages and introduced biometric payments systems for pensions through Employees Old Age Benefit Institute and Ehsaas homes for senior citizens through Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal in last on year. These projects would help alleviate poverty and raise standards of life of low income groups and poor segments of the society.