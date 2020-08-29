UrduPoint.com
Shelter Homes Opened For Needy People In KP Amid Strict Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:03 PM

Shelter homes opened for needy people in KP amid strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened shelter homes established for needy people amid strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened shelter homes established for needy people amid strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).

The shelter homes established at Divisional levels had been closed a few months earlier as a public safety measure after spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

However, as the graph of corona infection started showing a decline in the country and number of active cases are fast reducing, KP government decided to open the facility aimed at benefiting poor strata of the province.

Chief Secretary KP, Dr. Kazim Niaz has also issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners for providing better service to arriving visitors at shelter homes. He also directed for providing good food to them.

During last eight days till the shelter homes were opened around 2470 needy people have benefited from thefacility in KP.

About 1834 male and three female also stayed in the shelter home apart from getting free meal facility.

