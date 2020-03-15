UrduPoint.com
Sheltered Homeless People Being Sensitized Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The sheltered homeless people, who may be at the risk of contracting the COVID-19, are being educated against the lethal virus that has been declared as 'pandemic' for devouring several lives across the globe.

With confirmed cases tally increases to over two dozen in Pakistan, the government being cognizant of the situation has issued health advisory for safety of the residents and beneficiaries of shelter homes, set up across the country to facilitate the downtrodden segments of society.

"The health advisory containing precautionary measures against COVID-19 has been forwarded to volunteers and service providers of Panah Gahs to ensure safety of its dwellers and those who are visiting its 'Lungar Khanas' (food centers)," Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem Ur Rehman said during his visit to the G-9 facility.

Talking to APP, he said the administrations of shelter homes had also been provided audio clips containing information about safety measures against the deadly virus so that they could forward it to every dweller of shelter homes.

"Shelter homes' beneficiaries have been advised to avoid physical contact and keep at least a distance of three feet with each other, wash hands properly with soap, abstain from touching doors and their knobs unnecessarily," he said, adding "the safety and health of masses is our top most priority.

" He said a team of 11 volunteers comprising locals and volunteers had also been formed to handle day-to-day affairs of every shelter home. The initiative was also aimed at getting input from its dwellers to ensure improved services there, he added.

Naseem said the teams were paying regular visits to get first-hand information about the issues being faced by the people at Panah Gahs. Health awareness sessions were also being conducted to sensitize people about personal hygiene, he added.

To a query, he said some 50 shelter homes had been set up across the country to provide appropriate accommodation and food to homeless and needy people.

"Forty 'Panah-Gahas' (shelter-homes) are fully functional in six major cities of the country while ten are near completion and will soon start facilitating poor under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the focal person remarked.

The shelter homes were operating in multiple cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Sialkot, he added.

Naseem-ur-Rehman said the shelter homes were fully serving more than 3200 poor people in the Federal capital daily by providing breakfast to 669 person, lunch to 1,036 and dinner to 1,501. Apart from that some 434 homeless people were staying daily at these points, he added.

