Shemale Association condemns torture on eunuch

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President of Shemale Association Pakistan Shahana Abbas Shani condemned alleged torture on eunuchs reported in district Layyah few days back, with issuing warning to launch protest movement if the culprits would not get arrested by local administration.

Talking to media persons here Tuesday, she criticized some local politicians for allegedly backing the accused involved in holding torture on a shemale named Soni Shah in said district.

She hinted at unveiling all political faces in her next press conference that were fanning hatred against her fellows.

She hailed local police for extending cooperation with them but condemned political hands who had saved culprits from police custody. She claimed that the entire region among Layyah had become torture-hub for eunuchs marking the fact how society became intolerable for their community.