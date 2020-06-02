UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shemale Association Condemns Torture On Eunuch

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:05 PM

Shemale Association condemns torture on eunuch

President of Shemale Association Pakistan Shahana Abbas Shani condemned alleged torture on eunuchs reported in district Layyah few days back, with issuing warning to launch protest movement if the culprits would not get arrested by local administration

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President of Shemale Association Pakistan Shahana Abbas Shani condemned alleged torture on eunuchs reported in district Layyah few days back, with issuing warning to launch protest movement if the culprits would not get arrested by local administration.

Talking to media persons here Tuesday, she criticized some local politicians for allegedly backing the accused involved in holding torture on a shemale named Soni Shah in said district.

She hinted at unveiling all political faces in her next press conference that were fanning hatred against her fellows.

She hailed local police for extending cooperation with them but condemned political hands who had saved culprits from police custody. She claimed that the entire region among Layyah had become torture-hub for eunuchs marking the fact how society became intolerable for their community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Police Media All From

Recent Stories

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

3 minutes ago

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has tak ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

3 minutes ago

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

4 minutes ago

Police arrests outlaw in ransom case after 17 year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.