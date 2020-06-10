UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shepherd Among Three Killed In Separate Road Mishaps

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Shepherd among three killed in separate road mishaps

Three persons including a shepherd were killed in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachhran and Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons including a shepherd were killed in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachhran and Piplan police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Musa(33), resident of Wan Bhachhran along with Kaleem Ullah, 22 was traveling on Shahzor vehicle towards Mianwali when a recklessly driven loaded truck overturned on the vehicle at Ali Kamal main road.

Consequently,both Mosa and Kaleem died on the spot. Police arrested the truck driver Sadiq Ali.

In another accident, a speeding car hit to death shepherd Rasheed Taheem (30) of Mundawala (Piplan) when he was crossing road along with herd.

Police registered separate cases.

Related Topics

USA Accident Police Driver Road Vehicle Car Died Mianwali Piplan

Recent Stories

TRA: Microsoft addresses security gaps in Windows ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority ..

11 minutes ago

Cabinet restructures Board of Directors of Emirate ..

11 minutes ago

Save Tobacco Farmers from the Wrath of big tobacco

19 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account ..

30 minutes ago

Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 tabled in NA

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.