Shepherd among three killed in separate road mishaps

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Three persons including a shepherd were killed in separate road accidents in Wan Bhachhran and Piplan police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that Muhammad Musa(33), resident of Wan Bhachhran along with Kaleem Ullah, 22 was traveling on Shahzor vehicle towards Mianwali when a recklessly driven loaded truck overturned on the vehicle at Ali Kamal main road.

Consequently,both Mosa and Kaleem died on the spot. Police arrested the truck driver Sadiq Ali.

In another accident, a speeding car hit to death shepherd Rasheed Taheem (30) of Mundawala (Piplan) when he was crossing road along with herd.

Police registered separate cases.