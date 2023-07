MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A 10-year old shepherd crushed to death under a train, near Dairah Deenpanah railways station in tehsil Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Yaqub (10) son of Abdul Rehman resident of Dairah Deenpanah was grazing cattle near railways track.

Railways Police is investigating the incident.