Shepherd dies, two injured during snowfall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A shepherd was found dead while few others went missing after snowfall occurred in Chambar Banda area of Swat district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Swat informed that a young shepherd was found dead while two others were injured and some missing after unexpected snowfall occurred in Chambar Banda, Swat.

The dead shepherd belonged to Kabal tehsil.

The injured shepherds were shifted to DHQ Hospital Swat.

The DC said that rescue teams have been dispatched to find and rescue the missing shepherds. The shepherds had gone to Dral Saidgi area to graze their animals but went missing after heavy snowfall hit the area.

Dozens of sheep and goats were also killed in the snowfall, the DC informed, adding said that efforts were underway to find the missing shepherds.