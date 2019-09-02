Shepherd electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young shepherd was electrocuted to death in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A young shepherd was electrocuted to death in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 32-year-old Rana Mehboob,son of Yaqoob Khan, resident of chak no.

77-RB Lohkay was in the fields along with his cattleheads when the herd received fatal electric shock from a pole and died on the spot. The shepherd in a bit to save his animals also received electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Locals protested against the incident and demanded action against FESCO officials and their high-ups.