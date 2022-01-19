Shepherd Gunned Down
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 01:35 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A man gunned down a shepherd for grazing goats in his fields in the area Dijkot police station.
Police said here Wednesday that 22-year-old Muraad Khan was gazing his goats and sheep in the fields of Chak No.
84-RB where some goats reportedly went in the nearby crops of one Yaseen.They both exchanged harsh words over the issue.In a fit of rage, Yaseen along with his accomplices opened fire at and killed him on the spot.
Police took the body into custody and launched investigation.