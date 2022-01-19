UrduPoint.com

Shepherd Gunned Down

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 01:35 PM

Shepherd gunned down

A man gunned down a shepherd for grazing goats in his fields in the area Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A man gunned down a shepherd for grazing goats in his fields in the area Dijkot police station.

Police said here Wednesday that 22-year-old Muraad Khan was gazing his goats and sheep in the fields of Chak No.

84-RB where some goats reportedly went in the nearby crops of one Yaseen.They both exchanged harsh words over the issue.In a fit of rage, Yaseen along with his accomplices opened fire at and killed him on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Man

Recent Stories

UN confirms 2021 among seven hottest years on reco ..

UN confirms 2021 among seven hottest years on record

30 seconds ago
 Flamboyant former Vogue creative director Andre Le ..

Flamboyant former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley dies at 73

31 seconds ago
 Cup of Nations run 'has brought country together', ..

Cup of Nations run 'has brought country together', says Sierra Leone coach

33 seconds ago
 FESCO replaces 357 transformers

FESCO replaces 357 transformers

34 seconds ago
 Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan still calls her pos ..

Lara Dutta reveals Salman Khan still calls her post mid-night

23 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,899 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 33,899 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.