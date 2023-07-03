Open Menu

Shepherd Killed Over Entering Of Goats In Field

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Shepherd killed over entering of goats in field

A shepherd was shot dead while his colleague sustained serious bullet injuries in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A shepherd was shot dead while his colleague sustained serious bullet injuries in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that shepherds Asad Iqbal and Haseeb Abbas took their goats to the field of one Waqas without permission in Chak No 72-GB, which enraged the latter.

The accused, along with his accomplices Abbas and Jabbar, etc.

, opened fire on Asad Iqbal and Haseeb Abbas and injured them seriously.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where Asad Iqbal succumbed to his injuries, while the condition of Haseeb Abbas was stated to be critical.

Receiving information, SP Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri immediately constituted a special team to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest them immediately.

The police also registered a case against the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

