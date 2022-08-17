Shepherd shot dead

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A shepherd was shot dead by unknown assailants while grazing goats in the lands near Sadra Sharif in the limits of Yarik Police station.

According to police sources, 31-year-old Zahir Shah Miana was grazing goats in the lands near Sadra Sharif when two unknown armed men shot him dead.

The police registered a case on the report of the victim's father Hidayatullah and started investigation.