Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A teenager shepherd, along with his three buffaloes, was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding mini truck hit a teenager shepherd and his buffaloes near Motorway Okara Road Sammundri.

As a result, Muhammad Afzal (14) and his three buffaloes received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.