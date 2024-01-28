Open Menu

Shepherd With 3 Buffaloes Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A teenager shepherd, along with his three buffaloes, was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding mini truck hit a teenager shepherd and his buffaloes near Motorway Okara Road Sammundri.

As a result, Muhammad Afzal (14) and his three buffaloes received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Driver Road Died Okara Progress Rescue 1122 Sunday From Mini

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

21 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

21 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

21 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

22 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

22 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

22 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

23 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

23 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan