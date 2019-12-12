Sher Afgan additional secretary food presenting petroleum ministry in PARCO board meeting

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) The tug of war between two big wig of the government has left petroleum division at the mercy of the most corrupt officers who are now playing havoc with the fate of petroleum sector and turn this sector in complete chaos.The latest example of officers' power in this sector is the participation of senior officers in PARCO board meeting being held in Dubai where the petroleum division is being representative by senior officers appointed in Food security division.

Sher Afgan Additional secretary Food security who had served in petroleum division is now in Dubai to attend Parco board meeting and is representing petroleum division without any lawful authority and making mock of law concerned.A few day ago a reception was accorded to him by petroleum division officers on his transferred and he also joined the new posting in Food ministry but he went Dubai to attend Parco board meeting without any lawful authority, a source divulged to this scribe.

According to law , it is sheer violation of law and discipline which is lacking among the public officers as per law the higher authority consent is sought for foreign tours but the officers who are used to visit foreign country never take bother to take permission from the higher authority.The source told that senior officers of the petroleum division used to visit foreign country in the garb of petroleum engineer or technicians and result is that who affairs of the division are now going from rot to destruction.The source told that there is tug of war between Jehangir Tarin and Omer Ayub in charge petroleum minister for occupation of the petroleum sector and this war between the two big wig of the government has allowed officers to loot and plundered the public funds.The source told that the officers serving in petroleum division have been divided into two group and each group is assigned the task to protect their lords who are now their protectors.

The source told that Jehangir Khan Tareen has got appointed Billionaire Nadeem Babar as advisor of petroleum affairs and is allegedly controlling the affairs of this sector through Nadem Babar who is also business man from Karachi and his interests are related with Shaikh family of Chiniot which is extra rich family in Pakistan.In charge minister Omer Ayub Khan is outraged with powerful authority for inducting Nadeem Babar in the petroleum sector and is so disappointed that he refused to sit in the petroleum division offices .It was Jehangir Khan Tareen who got inducted Sarwar Khan as petroleum minister but he was shown the doors when he was alleged of corruption worth billion rupees and Prime Minister Imran KHAN admonished him for doing malpractice and extorting money.The sorry state affairs of petroleum division has now allowed senior officers to work with their own volition and latest example of officer hegemony in the sector is that Federal secretary Asad has chosen additional secretary food to represent petroleum ministry in PARCO board meeting which is embarrassment for the ministry as well.The source told that the petroleum ministry officers go to foreign tours because their hobby is to buy luxurious articles from expensive shopping centre in Dubai as they used the public money to satiate their own greediness.The source told that petroleum division has many companies and on their companies the officers visited the foreign country regularly and in this regard the huge public funds are used.

The "Online" contacted Nadeem Babar , Omer Ayub and secretary for their comments but none on them was agreed to comment on this debacle.