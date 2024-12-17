Sher Afzal calls for national unity

Opposition member of the National Assembly, Sher Afzal Marwat, on Tuesday emphasized the need for dialogue and national unity to help bring the country out of its current crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Opposition member of the National Assembly, Sher Afzal Marwat, on Tuesday emphasized the need for dialogue and national unity to help bring the country out of its current crisis.

Speaking during a Point of Order, he highlighted the importance of resolving the current chaotic situation and learning from past mistakes.

He urged greater unity and cooperation among all political parties to address the nation’s challenges and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Marwat stressed that any negotiations could only succeed if political forces came together with a clear set of terms of reference (TORs).

Additionally, he raised concerns about the security challenges in his constituency and urged the government to take action against lawbreakers.