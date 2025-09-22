Sher Afzal Challenges Application Of Anti-terrorism Law In FIR
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat on Monday challenged the application of anti-terrorism laws against PTI leaders in FIR registered by Sangjani police station related to the protest of October 4.
He took the position that Section 7 of the ATA does not apply in this case. On this, the court remarked that you file an application, it will take notice.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. During hearing, Sher Afzal Marwat filed a petition regarding jurisdiction in which he took the position that the terrorism section does not apply in the case, after which the court adjourned the hearing.
Apart from the Sangjani rally case, PTI leader Azam Swati and others also appeared in the court in the October 4 protest case, where after their attendance, the proceedings were adjourned until a later date.
It should be noted that cases have been registered against PTI leaders in Sangjani police station and Shahzad Town police station. The court adjourned the hearing of both cases until October 6.
