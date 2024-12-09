Sher Afzal gets interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Monday accepted the interim bail of PTI’s MNA Sher Afzal Murawat in two cases, registered by Khanna Police Station.

The court stopped the police from arresting the accused and also sought case record on next hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood heard the case filed by PTI’s MNA.

The court approved the interim bail till December 16.