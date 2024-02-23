Open Menu

Sher Afzal Marwat Challenges Feb 8 Elections Before SC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Sher Afzal Marwat challenges Feb 8 elections before SC

The PTI leader has also challenged appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission before the top court.

ISLAMABD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Friday approached the Supreme Court to challenge the results of General Elections held on February 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) inquiry committee which probed the rigging allegations of former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha was also challenged before the top court.

The appointment of Election Commissioner and the members of the Election Commission was also questioned before the apex court.

The PTI leader asked the Supreme Court to set aside the appointment of the Election Commissioner and the members of the Election Commission.

He also asked the court to declare all Forms of 47 of national and provincial assemblies null and void, declare the high-level committee formed by the ECP null and void, order the Ministry of Interior to form a judicial commission for the inquiry of rigging allegations, and consolidate election results nationwide including Rawalpindi.

According to the sports, former Commissioner of Rawalpindi Liaquat Chatta recorded his statement before the Election Commission's investigative committee in which he pleaded the electoral body to forgive him.

“I made a statement under the influence of a political party. My statement was explicitly irresponsible and incorrect. I staged a full drama using the pretext of a press conference of the Pakistan People's Party. I used emotional phrases like suicide and hanging myself. I am very ashamed of my statement. I apologize to the nation,” said the commissioner.

He said that he made this statement on saying of a political party. The member of that party was an accused of May 9 riots who ran away.

Liaqat Ali Chatha said that he also secretly helped the elected representative of this political party.

“I also met with that political leader secretly in Lahore on February 11th and had been in contact with him. I completed 32 years of government service. I was supposed to retire on March 13, 2024. I was under a lot of pressure due to retirement. I accept all responsibilities and surrender before the authorities,” he added.

Chatta said that the ECP did not direct him for rigging or any other RO in his division to support or reject any political party in this election.

