Sher Afzal Marwat Escapes Unhurt In Car Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat's car met with an accident on M14 on Sunday in which he and his colleagues survived.
According to a private news channel, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was travelling from Dera Ismail Khan to Islamabad when this incident happened.
According to the Motorway Police, the accident occurred due to the bursting of two tyres of the vehicle.
