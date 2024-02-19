Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail

A local court of Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Sher Afzal Marwat and restrained the police from arresting him in the case of violating Section 144 and protesting against the election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A local court of Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Sher Afzal Marwat and restrained the police from arresting him in the case of violating Section 144 and protesting against the election results.

Duty Judge Ahmad Arshad Jasra heard the bail plea of Sher Afzal due to the absence of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra.

The court accepted the bail plea against the surety bonds of Rs 10, 000 and adjourned the hearing till February 28 by directing all the parties concerned to submit replies.